Perdue Farms Makes Donations To Help Fight Hunger

Salisbury, Maryland-based Perdue Farms recently made donations to help families fight hunger.

Perdue associates from the company’s Southeast Distribution Center in Rincon, Georgia, joined the United Way of the Coastal Empire and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia at a mobile food pantry to provide supplemental food to more than 300 Effingham County families who struggle to make tough choices between buying groceries and paying for other necessities.

Local families showed up at the Effingham County Recreation Department March 4 and received a bag full of nonperishable food, fresh produce, frozen chicken, and bakery items.

“We’re grateful to team up with America’s Second Harvest to provide food to local families and individuals in need,” said Elise Zielicke, area director of United Way of the Coastal Empire, Effingham County office. “This resource is especially essential to our community this year for those who experienced hardship during the government shutdown, as well as families whose pantries become depleted due to kids being home during winter break.

“We are so grateful for the associates at Perdue,” said Zielicke. “Ever since they landed in our community, they have made a positive, lasting impact. We are grateful for their partnership.”

Pre-packed pantry boxes were put together by America’s Second Harvest. A family of four will be able to have approximately three days’ worth of meals with one bag. The Mobile Food Pantry in Effingham County is open to residents of Effingham County on a first-come, first-served basis and takes place up to twice a year.

Perdue volunteers were joined by volunteers from Lineage Logistics and Marshland Credit Union.

Also on March 4, Perdue Farms delivered 85,000 pounds of no-antibiotics-ever chicken to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, Virginia. The donation is part of Perdue’s ongoing efforts to help families in the Shenandoah Valley struggling with food insecurity have access to nutritious protein.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides food to 106,000 people each month across 25 counties and eight cities through a network of 200 food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, churches and other non-profits. The Perdue donation will support their outreach.

“Protein is a highly sought-after source of nourishment for the individuals and families we serve. Because of Perdue’s generous and consistent support of the food bank’s mission, we’re able to serve thousands of families throughout the Shenandoah Valley,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

In fact, Perdue and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank have had a long-standing hunger relief partnership, dating back to the early 2000s. Since then, Perdue has donated more than 2.7 million pounds of protein or the equivalent of 2.25 million meals.

“There are so many people who struggle with putting a nutritious meal on their tables in our communities. Together, with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we know this donation will impact the one out of every 12 of our neighbors who struggles with hunger in their service area,” said Kenny Lambert, director of Perdue operations in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company.