Shipt Names Kelly Caruso CEO To Succeed Founder Bill Smith

Shipt, a same-day delivery service and marketplace, has named Kelly Caruso as CEO, succeeding founder Bill Smith, who will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

Caruso has more than 25 years of retail experience, holding roles from the stores to supply chain and merchandising. Most recently, Caruso was SVP hardlines at Target, responsible for developing the merchandising and guest experience strategies for toys, electronics and entertainment. Prior to that, she was president of Target’s independent global sourcing business, supporting the company’s owned-brand growth.

Earlier in her career, she held a number of merchandising and inventory planning businesses at Target, May Merchandising and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“With expertise ranging from the sales floor to sourcing and merchandising, Kelly is a proven leader who knows retail inside and out. She’ll help Shipt continue bringing same-day convenience to more consumers through its growing marketplace of retail partners,” said John Mulligan, Shipt director and Target’s chief operating officer. “Bill’s entrepreneurial achievements have changed the game in same-day delivery, and we thank him for his outstanding leadership of Shipt.”

Shipt was acquired by Target in 2017 and operates as an independent subsidiary. In that year, Shipt has grown into a leading same-day delivery marketplace across the country—scaling to more than 250 markets, doubling its membership, tripling the size of its team and adding more retailer partners to its same-day marketplace. Its growth is enabled by a national shopper network that brings differentiated service and personalization to the customer experience.

“Coast to coast, nearly a hundred thousand Shipt shoppers are delivering orders within hours from more than 60 retailers with an unmatched personalized touch that has raised consumer expectations for quality and convenience,” Caruso said. “I’m honored to join the Birmingham community and lead the Shipt team as we continue to grow our shopper network, assortment and retail partners to make life simpler for millions of people.”

“In 2014, I started Shipt to help people spend more time on what’s important to them. It’s been an incredible experience to be part of such a great team that built Shipt from an idea into a national leader in same-day delivery,” said Smith. “I am proud of what the Shipt team has accomplished and have confidence that Shipt’s momentum will continue, which is why I have decided now is a good time for me to get back to my passion, creating and building early stage companies. The company will benefit from Kelly’s retail leadership as it focuses on being the best same-day, personalized service for members.”

Caruso will be located in Birmingham, Alabama, where Shipt is headquartered. The company also has operations in San Francisco.