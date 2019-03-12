Whole Foods Market Unveils Top Trends In Celebration Of Beauty Week

In celebration of Beauty Week 2019, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market’s global beauty buyers and experts have unveiled their inaugural list of top beauty and wellness trends for the year: superfoods for beauty, beauty-oriented supplements, vegan cosmetics, sleep supporters and microbiome-friendly beauty products are stealing the spotlight in 2019.

Beauty enthusiasts are encouraged to try the trends during Whole Foods Market’s annual Beauty Week celebration. From Wednesday, March 27, to Tuesday, April 2, the national grocer will offer its entire selection of makeup, facial care, hair care, nail polish, perfume and makeup brushes at 25 percent off, with an additional 10 percent off for Prime members. In addition, Whole Foods Market’s limited-edition Beauty Bags are back and available in limited quantities for $20 each (valued at more than $100 each) starting Friday, March 29, while supplies last. This year, shoppers can choose from one of two uniquely curated beauty bags, the All-Day Beautiful Bag or the Self-Care Sunday Bag, both containing new and trending products, along with some Whole Foods Market favorites, packaged in a handmade Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag.

Whole Foods Market’s top beauty and wellness trend predictions for 2019:

Superfood Beauty: Think all things green—spirulina, avocado, green tea, matcha, kale—in face masks, body care and hair care. Functional mushrooms, which made Whole Foods Market’s food trends predictions list in 2018 for their growing presence in food and beverage aisles, are becoming more familiar to consumers, making them another superfood to watch for in topical beauty products like lotions and cosmetics. Beauty brands like Cocokind include functional mushroom powders from reishi, maitake and chaga mushrooms as ingredients in their bronze, rose and gold-hued shimmery highlighters. Body care brands like Alaffia are blending reishi with coconut and vanilla in several products, including their nourishing hand body cream.

Beauty from Within: The beauty-oriented supplements category is booming with new products (and new ways to ingest them) geared toward consumers looking for healthier hair, skin and nails. Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are being highlighted in the beauty world more than ever, in addition to other star ingredients—including collagen—which now can be found in powders, chews and shots. You can even find this hot ingredient in many Whole Foods Market coffee bars, where customers can order a collagen add-in to blended coffee drinks. Several brands of plant-based protein powder blends are also promoting beauty from within, with brands like Amazing Grass and their Amazing Protein Glow Chocolate Rose Powder.

Vegan Cosmetics: While Whole Foods Market has only sold beauty and personal care products that have not been tested on animals for more than 30 years, the cruelty-free movement is picking up steam across the industry in 2019 with an emergence of (and customer demand for) new vegan cosmetics. Due to increased consumer awareness around transparency, vegan and non-vegan customers alike are also paying attention to third-party certifications like Leaping Bunny. Another factor leading this trend is the improved pigments and staying power of vegan cosmetics rivaling those of conventional makeup brands. With brands like W3ll People, Pacifica and Au Naturale offering more vibrant colors and pigments than ever before, Whole Foods Market’s Whole Body department continues to see a steady increase of vegan cosmetics entering the space.

Sleep Supporters: The term “beauty sleep” isn’t a new idea but in 2019, consumers are approaching it in a more holistic way. Nighttime rituals are gaining popularity in homes (and being widely shared on Instagram) whether it’s making a soothing beverage, taking a bath or relaxing with a face mask at the end of the day. With an array of products from aromatherapy essential oil blends and diffusers to bath bombs and sleep-supporting supplements, there are more ways than ever to create a personalized evening beauty routine geared toward the best rest. Warming beverages like #moonmilk and golden milk incorporate adaptogens that have been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines to support sleep and decrease the effects of stress. Pacha Soap has launched a Sleep Salt Block made with valerian root powder, passion flower powder, lavender and shea butter; and Emerald Health Bioceuticals’ innovative line of supplements includes products Sleep, Calm and Bliss. Whole Foods’ experts also are looking forward to the reimagining of classic nighttime beauty routines with new products like Acure’s Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream, Derma E Vitamin C Intense Night Cream and Evanhealy Blue Cactus Beauty Balm, all launching in June.

Microbiome-Friendly Beauty: While shelf-stable probiotics made Whole Foods Market’s 2019 Top 10 Food Trends list for adding new strains of probiotics into foods, topical beauty brands are attempting to leave “good” existing bacteria on skin with new prebiotic and microbiome-friendly products. Mother Dirt’s “biome-friendly” Moisturizer contains less than 10 plant-based ingredients and has been carefully tested in an effort not to impact the delicate good bacteria that can help skin look and feel good. Our buyers are expecting to see even more brands experimenting with pre- and probiotic-based ingredients in topical, shelf-stable products like sunscreen and moisturizers throughout the next year.

Whole Foods Market bans more than 100 ingredients found in conventional body care products, including phthalates, microbeads, triclosan, BHT, BHA and aluminum chlorohydrate. Whole Foods Market created its own standards for organic labeling on personal care products, as there are no mandatory government standards for “organic” claims in the body care industry.