Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. SVP Retiring, Replacement Announced

After 15 years with Del Monte Fresh Produce North America Inc., Emanuel Lazpoulos, SVP of sales, marketing and product management, is retiring. Lazopoulos’ retirement is effective April 19.

Lazopoulos started working for Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. in June 2003 as a VP of fresh cut. He was promoted to SVP of sales, marketing and product management N.A. in June 2005.

Lazopoulos has been instrumental in growing the Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. business, including the expansion of the company’s successful fresh cut operations across the region.

“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to Emanuel for all his many contributions and we wish him all the best as he embarks on a new adventure in his life,” said Youssef Zakharia, president and chief operating officer.

To replace Lazopoulos, Del Monte has promoted Danny Dumas to SVP, sales, marketing and product management N.A., effective April 19.

Dumas has more than 20 years of experience in the sales and marketing area with the company and over 30 years in the industry. Dumas was previously VP N.A. sales and product management (banana and pineapple programs) since 2014, VP Europe and Africa from 2010 to 2013, as well as district sales manager Canada.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte brand, as well as other brands, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for 125 years.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc., headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.