Frito-Lay Introduces Flavor Shots Snacks From Doritos And Cheetos

PepsiCo‘s Frito-Lay snack division has launched Flavor Shots, a new lineup of poppable, single-serve packaged snacks in four flavors from Doritos and Cheetos.

Flavor Shots are available in four varieties, including new flavors: Doritos Fiery Habanero Triangles, Doritos Nacho Cheese Nuts and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Nuts. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Asteroids are returning in response to popular demand, the company says.

The Flavor Shots offer a burst of intensity and crunch and are packaged in ready-to-go single units.

“For over 10 years, fans have overwhelmingly asked for Cheetos Asteroids to return to store shelves,” said Fauzia Haq, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The consumer demand could not be ignored and we’re thrilled to relaunch Cheetos Asteroids, alongside three bold Doritos flavors.”

The Flavor Shots product line now is available on store shelves nationwide. Doritos Flavor Shots Nacho Cheese Nuts and Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Nuts are available in 1.75-oz. bags, Doritos Flavor Shots Fiery Habanero Triangles are available in 1.375-oz. bags, and Cheetos Flavor Shots Flamin’ Hot Asteroids are available in 1.25-oz. bags.

All varieties are available for a suggested retail price of $1.19.

Flavor Shots is one of the many product lines that make up Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay North America, the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc.

Consumers in more than 200 countries and territories around the world consume more than one billion PepsiCo products every day. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.