Perdue Farms Recognized By 2020 Women On Boards

Perdue Farms has been recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards, a national organization that aims to boost female representation on corporate boards to 20 percent or greater by the year 2020. Perdue is recognized for leadership in gender diversity on the board of directors with its 2018 “W” (Winning) Company Award. Fifty-six percent of the company’s directors are women.

Perdue, headquartered in Salisbury, Maryland, is one of 1,294 companies nationally recognized as a “W” company. Currently, five of the company’s nine board members are women.

“Diversity of thought is essential to good corporate governance,” according to the 2020 Women on Boards website. “Corporate boards of directors should reflect the company stakeholders, their customers, employees and shareholders.”

The 2020 Women on Boards campaign supporters include individuals, organizations and companies that embrace the principle that diversity in the boardroom encourages good corporate decision-making.

Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. The Perdue brand is the No. 1 brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S. Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. The company never uses drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and it is actively advancing its animal welfare programs. Perdue brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken.