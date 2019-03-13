Tastykake Debuts Scoop Shop Line With Bassetts Ice Cream

Tastykake, a Philadelphia snack for more than 100 years, is partnering with Bassetts Ice Cream Co. to launch Cookies and Crème Mini Donuts, the first offering from Tastykake Scoop Shop, an ice cream-inspired line of snacks.

The line features fan ice cream flavors in snack form and will be launched in two phases, the first currently available and phase two planned for late-April. Tastykake Scoop Shop explores the crossover of two snacks by borrowing flavor and forms from different categories. The first Scoop Shop item, Cookies & Crème Mini Donuts, blends with an ice cream flavor. Phase two combines mint chocolate chip ice cream flavor with a creme-filled cookie for the Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich.



“The Tastykake team cannot wait to share the Scoop Shop line with our sweet-loving fans,” said Tastykake Brand Manager Ashley Hornsby. “For more than a year, our bakery team has dedicated themselves to developing this line to help ‘Make Happy Happen’ for our consumers, and we think we’ve found recipes that do just that. Consumer insights helped dictate what ice cream flavors and snack items to include in the Scoop Shop line ensuring the most enjoyment for our fans.”

The two brands will offer a selection of limited-edition milkshake menu using Scoop Shop items as ingredients. The shakes will be sold at Bassetts’ original retail location in Reading Terminal Market starting March 22.

A snack since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers.



Bassetts Ice Cream Co. is a frozen dessert distributor. A sixth-generation family business since 1861, the products are is distributed in the Philadelphia region, as well as the New York metropolitan area, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Products can also be found internationally in China and South Korea.