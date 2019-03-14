Food Universe Opening A New Location On Long Island

The newest Key Food Stores Co-Operative Inc. Food Universe banner store opens at 520 South Broadway, Hicksville, New York, on March 15. To celebrate, Food Universe will host a grand-opening at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, product sampling and entertainment for the family.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Key Food executives including CEO Dean Janeway, COO George Knobloch, CFO Sharon Konzelman, CIO Tammy Teague and VP of Business Development John Durante will be in attendance.



“As part of our continued efforts to grow our family of supermarkets, we’re proud of the time and effort that went into opening this Food Universe,” said Durante. “We’re confident that shoppers will love the variety of products and level of service this store has to offer.”

At 17,000 s.f., the store has a seafood department; a meat department with an on-site butcher, offering custom cuts and a variety of halal meats; a deli department with halal options and a full line of Boars Head products; and a bakery with fresh cakes and other baked goods. Senior shoppers will enjoy a 5 percent discount on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.

“We’ve worked so hard to bring this beautiful store to the town of Hicksville,” says Amandeep Singh, store owner. “Our goal is to provide customers with an ideal grocery shopping experience that is sure to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.”

Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Co-Operative Inc. includes more than 270 primarily member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales and operates in all five boroughs, Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.