Giant Food Recognized Employees During Annual Meeting

Giant Food Stores , headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, celebrated the achievements of its employees at its annual business meeting last week. More than 30 awards were presented recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company, dedication to customer service and driving new initiatives.

“It’s impossible to be more proud than I am of this team, and this year’s award recipients embody all the values that Giant stands for,” said Nicholas Bertram, president. “I believe our team of 30,000 associates is what makes Giant so special, and together we are innovating, adapting, bringing families around the table and totally laser-focused on our customers and our communities.”

Store Associates of the Year were awarded to:



Joe Babylon, West Chester, Pennsylvania

Gail Doherty, Stephens City, Virginia

Nikki Futer, Jamison, Pennsylvania



Jack Harris, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania



Jennifer Heiden, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania



Mark Howard, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania



Linda Kemmerer, Allentown, Pennsylvania



Christy Komorowski, Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Lora Spiker, Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania



Christina Pulaski, Reading, Pennsylvania



Bonnie Wilson, Eldersburg, Maryland



Other awards were:

Mark Howard, Top Store Associate companywide

Tim Santoro, President’s Award



Chris Brand, Support Associate of the Year



Brian Lorenz, Merchant of the Year



Dana Sherwood, Marketer of the Year



Category Team of the Year awarded to:



Prepared Foods, overall category team of the year

Rob Palmeri, Prepared Foods category manager

Chad Kyollen, Beer and Wine category manager

Rob Backer, Fruit category manager

Karen Brassel, Frozen category manager

Bryan Beck, Seafood category manager

Henry Weber, category manager

Giant Food Stores also announced $22.5 million in cash and product donations to local communities in 2018. The overall donations, from customers, associates, vendors and the company, included $10 million to fight hunger, $6.2 million to help kids and more than $5 million toward building healthier communities.

“Last year we celebrated our 95th anniversary, and we want to extend one Giant thanks to our customers, associates and vendor partners who joined us in marking this milestone through their generous support of efforts to fight hunger and help kids in our local communities,” said Bertram.

Founded in 1923, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. The company has more than 170 neighborhood stores serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

