Southeastern Grocers Introduces Reusable Bag Program

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is offering a reusable bag program to raise donations for community nonprofit organizations.

With each customer purchase of the Community Bag with a Giving Tag, they can direct a $1 donation to the nonprofit organization of their choice. The specially-designed reusable bags are made from recycled materials and can be found by registers on the reusable bag rack at all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in the Southeast.

“We are committed to being a company our customers, associates and communities can always count on. This includes investing in the charitable causes they care about most,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG, said. “The community bag program further demonstrates our commitment to giving back by enabling us to reach thousands of organizations, both small and large, to make a greater difference within the communities in which we serve.”

Each Community Bag comes with an attached Giving Tag that features a blue heart and instructions on how to make the donation. At the time of purchase, customers will be directed to visit MySEGCause.com where they will have seven days to remove the scratch-off layer from their Giving Tag to reveal and submit their unique identifier and select the non-profit they would like to receive their $1 donation.

If customers do not see their favorite non-profit listed among the thousands of charitable partners, they can submit it for consideration and approval via SEG.Bags4MyCause.com by selecting “Submit a Non-Profit” from the menu option. If a customer does not assign the $1 donation to a charity within seven days, the donation will automatically default to a nonprofit organization selected by the store manager at each store location, so the donation will still support that store’s community.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc. is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States. Its grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.