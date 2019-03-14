Symphony RetailAI Names Sterneckert Chief Marketing Officer

Kevin Sterneckert has been hired as chief marketing officer (CMO) at Symphony RetailAI in Dallas, Texas.

Sterneckert served as a Gartner research VP, a CIO for a billion-dollar grocery chain and is a longtime retail marketing executive.

“Symphony RetailAI offers the most complete and innovative AI platform for FMCG retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers in the market,” Sterneckert said. “Retailers win as they deliver excellent customer experiences. I’m impressed by Symphony RetailAI’s proven record of providing fresh and innovative approaches to predicting and responding to customer preferences. The company has pushed the limits of technology and created an incredible ecosystem of AI-enabled cloud solutions that drive true incremental value.”

“Kevin fully understands the demands of modern retail and the data insights and solutions that make it perform best,” Graeme Cooksley, president and COO of Symphony RetailAI, said. “Adding Kevin to our executive team will be invaluable as we establish our AI-enabled applications as the gold standard for empowering faster, more informed and more profitable decisions that cater to current demands and preempt the customer-driven disruptions of the future.”

Sterneckert most recently served as global VP of innovation strategies and marketing for JDA. He has held executive marketing positions with several other retail technology providers, including time as EVP of marketing for Predictix and CMO for OrderDynamics.

Symphony RetailAI is a global provider of artificial intelligence-enabled decision platforms, solutions and customer-centric insights that drive validated growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, from customer intelligence to personalized marketing, and merchandising and category management, to supply chain and retail operations.

SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide AI-centric solutions for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions.