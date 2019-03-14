USDA’s Start Simple With MyPlate Effort Simplifies Nutrition Information

The United States Department of Agriculture has a new campaign to help simplify the nutrition information offered to consumers.

The Start Simple with MyPlate initiative is part of the USDA’s effort to help Americans make healthy food choices. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made the announcement as the USDA celebrates National Nutrition Month.

Start Simple with MyPlate is designed to reduce confusion surrounding healthy eating and help people start with the basics. It provides ideas and tips from the five MyPlate food groups that Americans can easily incorporate into their busy lives to help improve their health and well-being over time.

The USDA recommends people visit www.choosemyplate.gov/StartSimple to get started with tips on the MyPlate food groups, or to use a variety of simple resources to put these tips into action. Online resources include the MyPlate Plan and widget, a tip sheet, the MyPlate Action Guide, a one-week menu template, as well as a toolkit for nutrition professionals.

Americans are invited to join the #MyPlateChallenge by sharing healthy eating tips or ideas related to the five MyPlate food groups. People can post a MyPlate-inspired healthy eating tip with a photo or video and share it on social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #MyPlateChallenge. Once they post their healthy eating tip, people can challenge a family member, friend, or co-worker to share their own tip.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service works to reduce food insecurity and promote nutritious diets among the American people. The agency administers 15 nutrition assistance programs that leverage American’s agricultural abundance to ensure children and low-income individuals and families have nutritious food to eat. FNS also co-develops the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provides science-based nutrition recommendations and serves as the cornerstone of federal nutrition policy. For information and links, go to DietaryGuidelines.gov.