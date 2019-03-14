Walmart Foundation Provides 189 Grants For School Breakfast

The Walmart Foundation has provided grants to more than 1,660 schools to provide school breakfast programs since 2012.

In the current school year, 189 schools in 28 states have received grants from Chicago-based Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK), funded by the Walmart Foundation.

The National School Breakfast Program provides in-school assistance, technical support and funding for equipment to improve schools’ nutritional environments. Schools can apply for a grant up to $3,000 for the 2019-20 school year, now through April 5. Click here to apply.

Increasing access to and participation in school breakfast is critical to ensuring students are fueled to take on the school day. Research shows kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to consume diets adequate or better in key vitamins and minerals, have decreased behavioral problems and tardiness, miss fewer schools days, and show increased cognitive and academic performance.

Action for Healthy Kids school breakfast grants are designed to help administrators launch or expand school breakfast programs in schools where 60 percent or more of the students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the federal government’s school meals programs.

Through these grants with the assistance of the Walmart Foundation, AFHK has helped schools serve more than 42 million new breakfasts to 194,211 students who previously were eligible but did not participate in the National School Breakfast program. These schools have increased Average Daily Participation rates on average by 71 percent.

“Funding to Action for Healthy Kids is part of our commitment to fight hunger, provide access to nutrition education, and create a more sustainable food system,” Eileen Hyde, director of hunger and nutrition for the Walmart Foundation said. “These funds will provide schools the support and resources they need to help level the playing field when it comes to providing access to school breakfast for all students.”

“Even as more states and schools expand breakfast in the classroom, which is proven to increase school breakfast participation, the goal remains to ensure all states provide access to school breakfast for low-income students,” Rob Bisceglie, CEO of Action for Healthy Kids, said. “Thanks to the continued generosity of the Walmart Foundation, many more students will have access to school breakfast this year to help them start the school day right.”