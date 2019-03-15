Beyond Meat Expands Distribution Of Beyond Sausage Nationwide

Beyond Meat is distributing its new Beyond Sausage to thousands of stores nationwide, including Kroger, Wegmans, Publix, Ralphs, Sprouts, ShopRite, Vons and Jewel-Osco.

Beyond Sausage is the world’s first plant-based sausage that looks and sizzles like pork but comes with the benefits of plant-based meat. Beyond Sausage has more protein than pork sausage but 38 percent less saturated fat and no nitrates, gluten, soy or GMOs. Beyond Sausage is sold at more than 4,000 grocery stores, restaurants and sports stadiums nationwide.

“The consumer reaction to Beyond Sausage has been very positive, with many retailers struggling to keep up with demand. In response, we’ve been increasing production and distribution of Beyond Sausage, which now sees availability at a number of major retailers, making it easier than ever for shoppers to find Beyond Sausage in their local meat case,” Chuck Muth, chief growth officer for Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat, said.

Named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2018, Beyond Sausage is available in a growing number of restaurants and food service outlets including DogHaus, Bareburger, Yankee Stadium, Schaller’s Stube, Rip’s Malt Shop, Wurstküche, Rosamunde Sausage Grill, Next Level Burger, The Moonlighter, State Street Brats and Lord of the Fries.

Beyond Sausage can be found in the meat section at the following grocery outlets:

West Coast: Albertsons (SoCal only), Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, Nugget Market, Pavilions, Ralphs, Safeway (Northern California), Safeway/Albertsons Southwest Phoenix/Nevada, Safeway/Albertsons Portland, Sprouts, Stater Bros., Vons, Whole Foods and select WinCo locations (Pacific Northwest and Northern California);

Midwest: Fresh Thyme, Heinen’s, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger (Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio), Mariano’s, Plum Market and Whole Foods;

South: Central Market, Publix and Whole Foods; and

East Coast: Acme, Balducci’s, Big Y, Fairway Markets, Giant Carlisle, Giant Eagle, Giant Landover, Ingles, Key Foods, Kings Food Markets, Lowes, Price Chopper, Shaw’s, Shop-Rite, Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 with a mission of building meat directly from plants.