Harvesters, Sunflower Medical Group And Humana Offer Mobile Food

Harvesters, Sunflower Medical Group and Humana are teaming up to offer a monthly mobile food event to provide fresh nutritious food to Sunflower patients and people in need.

The mobile food collaborative will be at Sunflower’s location in Kansas City, Kansas, at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, beginning March 23.

Patients of the health system and members of the Greater Kansas City area who are in need of food can visit Heartland Primary Care at 2040 Hutton Road, Kansas City, Kansas, where they can receive food at no cost.

Recipients will not need to show proof of residency or income.

The initiative is an effort to address food insecurity in the area.

“No patient or member of our community should have to choose between medication and food,” said Dr. Yvette Guislain Crabtree, Sunflower Medical Group’s president. “We’re proud to partner with Harvesters and Humana to improve the lives of the community and give back healthy days by launching a food distribution program that will help our patients achieve their best health.”

Food insecurity affects one in eight people in the United States. In the Kansas City area, nearly 14 percent of the community face food insecurity.

Defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, food insecurity contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs.

“Helping our patients with food insecurity will help them to stay healthier and better able to take care of their overall health,” Crabtree said. “Since we started screening our patient population for food insecurity we have found many more people than we thought we would find who will benefit from this program.”

“We are excited to launch this new mobile food distribution in partnership with Humana and Sunflower Medical Group,” Harvesters President and CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson said. “The distribution will help us increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need of emergency food assistance and to those managing chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension. We know the right type of food can help people lead healthier lives.”

Harvesters is a regional food bank and was Feeding America’s 2011 Food Bank of the Year. Serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, Harvesters provides food and related household products to more than 760 not-for-profit agencies including emergency food pantries, community kitchens, shelters and others. Agencies in Harvesters’ network provide food assistance to as many as 141,500 different people each month.