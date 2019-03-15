Southeastern Mills Names Goodyear SVP Of Sales And Marketing

Southeastern Mills has named Steve Goodyear SVP of sales and marketing, effective Feb. 25.

In his new role, Goodyear will be responsible for strategy development and the execution of sales and marketing.

“I am honored and excited to join and lead the sales and marketing teams at Southeastern Mills during this time of growth in the business,” Goodyear said. “We have very strong relationships with our customers and I look forward to bringing my experience to build upon the current success of our brands and continue to bring value, innovation and growth to our customers and business partners.”

Goodyear brings more than 25 years of experience in sales of consumer-packaged goods and marketing experience to Southeastern Mills, working with companies including Nestlé, Novartis Consumer Health and Gerber.

Goodyear will be based in Southeastern Mills’ corporate offices in Rome, Georgia.

Southeastern Mills offers baking, gravy, soup and sauce categories under the brands Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce, Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch, and custom solutions for foodservice and industrial customers.

Through four generations of family ownership, Southeastern Mills has evolved into a sophisticated food company. While time-honored values form the core of the company’s business philosophy, its capabilities reflect the needs of large, modern customers and the tastes of contemporary consumers.

Southeastern Mills’ Center of Innovation, completed in 2006, facilitates product development and commercialization processes. Combining laboratory, culinary, pilot plant and office space in a modern 15,000-s.f. facility, the Center of Innovation supports a team of research and development technologists, culinary professionals and executives.

Southeastern Mills’ Custom Food Coating facility is built on one-of-a-kind processes and automation. From batters and breadings, to breadcrumbs, to seasonings and marinades, Southeastern Mills’ team of food technologists, culinary professionals and plant support experts are on a mission to help make businesses successful.