Bella Vista Remodel Will Close Harps Store March 24

March 18, 2019
Harps remodel in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Harps Food Stores will close its 404 Town Center NE store in Bella Vista, Arkansas, on Sunday, March 24, for a remodel.

The newly remodeled Harps will have an additional 10,000 s.f., which will enable the inclusion of a full-service fresh meat and seafood counter with a live lobster tank, as well as expanded bakery/deli and produce departments. The store also will have an extended beer and wine section as well as floral. It is set to reopen in late summer or early fall 2019.

During the remodel, Bella Vista customers can continue to shop with Harps by using its newly launched home delivery service through Instacart.

Harps Food Stores boasts about having a large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables; natural fresh beef, pork and poultry; and deli and signature bakery products.

Harps is a 100 percent employee-owned company operating 91 stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in Arkansas. The company was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas, in 1930. Since then, it has grown to employ more than 4,500 associates. 

