JiMMYBAR! Hires Kautz As VP Of Marketing

JiMMYBAR! has hired 12-year CPG marketing veteran Sabrina Kautz as the company’s new VP of marketing.

Kautz has spent the last eight years at PepsiCo, most recently leading innovation strategy across the Tropicana brand. In addition to her marketing and innovation roles on Tropicana, she was also an early member of the Sabra team, where she introduced the hummus category into the U.S. market while positioning the Sabra brand as a leader in the category.

Previously, Kautz held marketing positions in the beauty industry with Coty Inc. and Active Concepts. Kautz holds an MBA in marketing and strategy from the NYU Stern School of Business. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University in chemical engineering and psychology.

“Sabrina is the rare talent who can both visualize the market opportunity and connect the dots to capture it with customers and consumers,” said Jason Wadler, JiMMYBAR! co-CEO. “With JiMMYBAR! now available in over 30,000 locations, her talent will be crucial to ensure we constantly innovate and deliver as we grow our unique brand and cleanly decadent products.”

In her new role, Kautz will lead the company’s brand strategy, shopper marketing initiatives, new product development and customer/consumer insights.

“JiMMYBAR! has grown exponentially since launching four years ago,” said Jim Simon, founder and co-CEO. “Sabrina has tremendous industry and leadership experience that will make the wave we’re riding even bigger.”

JiMMYBAR! is one of the fastest growing clean protein bar companies in the country. It was founded by a brother, the entrepreneur, and sister, the chef, in Chicago. JiMMYBARs! can be found at 30,000 locations including most major convenience stores including WaWa, Sheetz, 7-11 and Circle K; Whole Foods, Walmart, TJX stores, Cost Plus World Market, and select airports and retailers around the country.