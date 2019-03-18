93 Million U.S. Adults Haven’t Used Meal Kits, Want To Try

Although 93 million U.S consumers have never tried using a meal kit, a report from The NPD Group says those consumers are interested in trying one.

The meal kit market is evolving from nearly exclusively online and subscription-based, home delivery services to on-demand availability in-store and online.

Consumers are trying the different ways to purchase meal kits, with more than a quarter of recent users purchasing kits both in-store and online, finds The NPD Group.

The What’s Next for Meal Kids report from NPD shows those 93 million consumers point to a market opportunity for meal kit companies.

“There is an untapped market for meal kits and it’s up to meal kit providers and retailers to find out what it will take to get a potential meal kit user to become one,” said Darren Seifer, NPD food industry analyst. “The subscription model is likely to remain relevant, but it’s important to remember consumers are looking for meal solutions both online and in stores.”

To begin reaching those interested in trying meal kits, companies have to know who typically uses the services. Meal kit users are more likely to be Millennials, have households with kids and higher incomes.

Online and in-store meal kits appeal to similar demographic groups although in-store kits skew to households with children less than 13 years old and higher income levels.

“Meal kits are here for the long-term because they’re meeting the needs of consumers by providing a level of convenience and shortcuts to meal prep while also providing fresh foods,” said Seifer. “Meal kits marketers looking to capitalize on providing meal solutions should follow consumers to all their points of purchase.”

NPD offers data, industry expertise and prescriptive analytics to help clients grow their businesses in a changing world. More than 2,000 companies worldwide rely on NPD to help them measure, predict and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. NPD has offices in 27 cities worldwide.