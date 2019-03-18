NPI To Showcase Its Health Lines At ECRM Conference

Nutritional Products International plans to showcase its products at the 2019 ECRM Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions trade conference in Orlando, Florida.

“We have a close, working relationship with ECRM and the buyers,” said Brian Gould, president of NPI. “The relationship extends beyond the four-day trade show. We are in contact with each other throughout the year.”

Gould said this close relationship gives NPI a competitive advantage when introducing new products to the major retailers in the country.

“They know us. They trust us. We have a track record with them,” he said.

ECRM is an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, which allows brands to show off their latest product innovation to major retail buyers.

“It is like speed dating for the retail industry,” Gould said. “Every 20 minutes we get to promote our clients’ products with different major retailers such as CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, Walgreens and Wegmans.”

Jeff Fernandez, EVP of NPI and a longtime veteran buyer at Amazon and Walmart, said ECRM is the perfect setting to introduce new products to the major retailers.

“We have been attending ECRM conferences for more than 10 years. We know many of the buyers for years. We have built up trust with them over the years,” Fernandez said. “This is how we can market our clients to the major retailers better than anyone else in the country.”

The ECRM trade conference is March 31-April 3.

NPI is a privately-held company in Boca Raton, Florida, that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages and skin care products.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky.