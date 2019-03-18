Tierra Nueva Hires Industry Veterans For Snack Category Initiative

Miami-based coffee technology company Tierra Nueva has hired two longtime industry executives as it launches its strategic marketing initiative.

The company wants to broadly market its proprietary coffee ingredient formulations to target consumers interested in healthy snacking and indulgent snacking.

Greg Keyes has been named Tierra Nueva’s VP of sales for bakery and restaurant, and Jason Clark is the company’s new VP of sales, food leaders.

“Our whole bean technology—with all its many benefits—deserves to be enjoyed by consumers in packaged food categories like healthy snacking, indulgent snacking, coffee and chocolate. These categories represent nearly $100 billion of grocery sales annually and remain ripe to benefit from our proprietary innovation,” said David G. Burke, CEO of Tierra Nueva.

Keyes has more than 35 years in sales in the food and beverage industry and previously held executive leadership positions with global chocolate giant Barry Callebaut, Coca-Cola, Keebler, Budweiser, Bake Mark and other globally known brands.

Clark has 17 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry and also is a Barry Callebaut veteran, who earlier held leadership roles in Mona Lisa Decorations.

“Greg and Jason are proven, high-paced, solution-driven executives—we are fortunate to have them driving substantial and new consumer value into these the large consumer spaces,“ said Burke.

Keyes and Clark will be hosting Tierra Nueva’s booths at the International Dairy, Deli and Bakery Association conference June 2-4 in Orlando, Florida, and the International Baking Industry Exposition in Las Vegas Sept. 7-11.

“The continued expansion of Tierra Nueva’s proprietary coffee technology processes throughout the U.S. retail market is a key objective in ProspEquity Partners’ and Tierra Nueva’s global strategy to create a new coffee experience that will drive significant consumer demand and solid returns for our business partners,” said Christopher D. Romanetti, managing partner and CEO of ProspEquity Partners, and Tierra Nueva board chair.