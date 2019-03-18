Walmart Carries Organic Initiative Feminine Hygiene Products

Organic Initiative, known as Oi, feminine hygiene products are now being sold in Walmart stores.

Products went on sale in Walmart on March 12.

A subsidiary of New Zealand company Organic Initiative Limited, Los Angeles-based Oi is a social enterprise focused on improving women’s health and the world’s sustainability.

By being 100 percent certified organic cotton, the tampons, pads and panty liners are free from synthetics, chemicals, sprays, perfumes and dyes. They also are biodegradable.

Organic cotton tampons and pads are free of plastics and chemicals and are recommended by some gynecologists to reduce the risk of allergies caused by exposure to synthetic materials and chemicals. Women use about 11,000 products in her lifetime.

Walmart accounts for 20 percent of the total $2.7 billion annual feminine hygiene sales.

Oi CEO Helen Robinson said that Oi believes all women should have access to an affordable range of premium, organic tampons, pads and liners.

“Our initiative is to be the new norm and we invite all women to make the healthy, certified organic feminine choice. It’s a small change each month every woman can make for themselves and for our world,” Robinson said.

Oi is focused on removing plastic, synthetics and chemicals from personal hygiene products. Oi’s first product range delivers premium, organic, healthy and yet affordable women’s sanitary products. Oi’s tampons, pads and liners are certified organic by BioGro and GOTs.

“Tampons and sanitary pad companies are not required to disclose their ingredients,” Oi’s website says. “Tampons are typically made from rayon and other synthetics. Rayon is a cellulose fiber that comes from wood pulp. When it’s bleached, a byproduct called dioxin is released. It is known to be toxic to humans.”