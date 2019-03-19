Applegate’s New Food Collective Sausages Earns 2019 NEXTY Award

Applegate’s The New Food Collective’s AGA Certified Pasture Pork Sausages earned honors from the New Hope Network’s 2019 Expo West NEXTY Awards.

The honor was for outstanding new products in the natural product industry. NEXTY Awards are given to products that display innovation, integrity and inspiration and advance the work of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers.

The Denver, Colorado-based AGA (American Grassfed Association) Certified Pasture Pork Sausage line was one of 74 product finalists selected by a national panel of natural products industry experts from more than 890 entries across 23 awards categories. Winners were announced on March 7 at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

“The American Grassfed Association standard is a leap ahead of anything else out there,” said Gina Asoudegan, Applegate’s VP of mission and innovation. “The organization’s name focuses on pasture—and these new sausages deliver on that. But AGA also stands for no antibiotics, no genetically modified feed and the highest animal-welfare standards. You’d need five separate logos to replace what AGA does.”

“AGA has worked diligently to create a certification that not only meets consumer expectations but realizes the work and dedication of our certified farmers to maintain healthy rural economies and healthy animals on healthy pastures,” Carrie Balkcom, executive director of AGA, said. “Working with Applegate has created another avenue for our farmers to get their products into the marketplace to satisfy the demands of consumers and continue to build the AGA brand that includes grassfed beef, bison, lamb, goat, dairy and pastured pork.”

NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual award connected to New Hope Network’s Natural Products Expo shows in March and September. They were created to recognize the most game-changing and inspiring products in the natural/organic CPG market today and are awarded to products that represent the future of natural products where transparency and sustainability are the standard.