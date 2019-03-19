The Chilean Salmon Marketing Council (CSMC), a U.S.-based entity dedicated to strengthening the reputation of Chilean Salmon, announced a new campaign, “The Promise of Patagonia,” at the annual Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston, Massachusetts.

“The Promise of Patagonia” is focused on forging the connection for American consumers between the waters of Chilean Patagonia and the salmon put on the table. Starting this month, it will be on print, online and out-of-home channels.

“The mystique of Patagonia is well-known,” said Ricardo Garcia, CEO of Camanchaca, vice chairman of Salmones Camanchaca and chairman of CSMC. “We are emphasizing the pristine Patagonian region of Chile where salmon is raised in the pure coastal Antarctic waters. As stewards of this remarkable ecology, CSMC’s members proudly produce high-quality salmon using environmentally responsible and sustainable aquaculture,” said Garcia.

SalmonChile, the national association for the salmon industry in Chile, CSMC and the Monterey Bay Aquarium collaborated to form the Chilean Salmon Antibiotic Reduction Program, an initiative to reduce antibiotic use by 50 percent as a step toward reaching a Seafood Watch Good Alternative by 2025.

“A 50 percent reduction in antibiotic use, in concert with other improvements to the industry, could lead to a Good Alternative recommendation. Improvement on that scale is excellent news for Patagonia and for everyone around the world who enjoys Chilean salmon. We’re proud to support this work and are hopeful to see real change along the way to our 2025 goal,” said Jennifer Kemmerly, director of global fisheries and aquaculture at Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“Never before has our industry made such a bold commitment,” said Arturo Clement, CEO of SalmonChile. “We are excited to work together as an industry and with the Monterey Bay Aquarium to fulfill this extremely important goal. We have made significant advances in salmon farming over the past four years and always work to minimize the use of antibiotics. Collaborating to further this work is a major step we can take toward continuous and quantifiable improvement.”

“We already have companies in Chile with positive Seafood Watch ratings. It has been my dream to see Chile’s Seafood Watch rating, as a whole country, move in a positive direction,” said James Griffin, CSMC’s director. “It’s a highlight of my career to be part of the effort to achieve this goal. In the coming years this will be our focus, and U.S. consumers and the people of the Chilean Patagonia will benefit, but the ultimate beneficiary will be the ocean and ecology of such a pristine part of the world.”

The Chilean Salmon Marketing Council is dedicated to strengthen the reputation of Chilean Salmon while increasing value and growth for member companies.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire conservation of the ocean. The Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program is part of an initiative to improve the sustainability of global fisheries and aquaculture.