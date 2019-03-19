Enlightened Introduces Pints and Novelty Ice Cream Bar

Enlightened Ice Cream has introduced two new snack products featuring its signature high-protein, low-sugar ice cream: a novelty ice cream bar and a special flavor run in one-pint containers.

The items include the popular combination of sweet and salty flavors.

All That & a Bag of Chips is potato chip ice cream with chocolate chips and a salted fudge swirl. The flavor is a limited edition run in one-pint containers, available through the summer or while supplies last, at Albertsons, Safeway and Vons stores on the West Coast, including California, Washington, Oregon and parts of Nevada.

Enlightened’s new Movie Night bar is popcorn ice cream with chocolate chips and a caramel swirl.

“Our Movie Night pint has been a top-performing flavor that has introduced many fans to our brand,” Michael Shoretz, founder and CEO of Enlightened, said, “and we’ve often received customer requests for Movie Night in single-serve bar form. We love responding to customer feedback with innovation and are especially proud of this flavor, which is full of caramel and chocolate in every bite.”

The Movie Night bar will be a permanent addition to Enlightened’s flavor lineup, available this month at Giant Eagle, H-E-B and Schnucks.

“At Enlightened, we are committed to spreading joy through feel-good ice cream—and what’s more feel-good than turning everyone’s favorite late night snacks into ice cream flavors?” Shoretz said. “We love surprising consumers with quirky flavors (like Glazed Donut and Marshmallow Peanut Butter), and our fans love that we create delicious and whimsical ice cream that just happens to be a healthier option.”

Enlightened Ice Cream is the fastest-growing ice cream company in the United States, with widespread distribution. It is is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company committed to creating healthier snack options across the grocery store. Inspired by his personal training clients’ desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats, Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods in 2012.

Nutrition facts for All That & a Bag of Chips: 100 calories, 5g protein, 6g sugar, 3g fat, 5g fiber, 7g net carbs per ½ cup serving. Gluten-free.

Nutrition facts for Movie Night: 90 calories, 7g protein, 6g sugar, 2.5g fat, 5g fiber, 7g net carbs per bar. Gluten-free.