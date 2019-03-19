Kroger And Ocado To Build Second High-Tech CFC In Central Florida

The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, and Ocado, one of the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailers, have selected Groveland, Lake County, Florida, as the second location for one of their Customer Fulfillment Centers (CFC).

“Kroger is incredibly excited to construct one of our industry-leading Customer Fulfillment Centers in Groveland, Florida—a city west of Orlando—through our relationship with Ocado,” said Alex Tosolini, Kroger’s SVP of new business development. “Through our strategic partnership, we are leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience across America.”

Kroger has committed to building 20 CFCs, powered by Ocado, to accelerate its ability to provide customers with anything, anytime and anywhere. The CFC model—an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a “shed”—will be replicated to serve customers across America. Last month, the retailer announced plans to build two additional CFCs in Central Florida and the Mid-Atlantic. America’s first CFC will be constructed in Monroe, Ohio, a suburb north of Cincinnati.

“The City of Groveland welcomes Kroger and Ocado,” said Mayor Evelyn Wilson. “We see it as another component to our overall community development and it demonstrates the city’s commitment to foster quality jobs and provide exceptional livability.”

“Lake County, in partnership with the City of Groveland, is thrilled to welcome Kroger and Ocado to our community. This technologically advanced venture will put Lake County on the cutting edge of the e-commerce industry. Kroger will bring more than 400 high paying jobs to be fulfilled by our local and regional skilled workforce and is precisely the type of company we have been working to attract,” stated Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Leslie Campione.

“Kroger thanks the State of Florida, Groveland and Lake County officials for their tremendous support of this project,” added Tosolini. “We’re eager to transform the grocery experience for Central Florida residents through innovation and ingenuity.”

The Groveland CFC will be located at U.S. Highway 27 and American Way and occupy 375,000 s.f. The CFC is scheduled to break ground later this year and be operational in 2021.