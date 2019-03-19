Swire Coca-Cola USA has come to an agreement giving the company and other Coca-Cola franchise bottlers the rights to distribute Monster Energy Co. products in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

The terms of the deal give Swire Coca-Cola USA, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Deming Coca-Cola and Durango Coca-Cola distribution rights for Monster Energy products throughout Arizona and in limited areas of New Mexico and Colorado. Swire Coca-Cola USA is based in Draper, Utah.

“The acquisition of the rights to build upon our distribution of Monster products is exciting and an excellent fit for Swire’s business model,” Jack Pelo, president and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola USA, said. “Monster has been a great partner for us throughout our 13-state territory, and we look forward to deepening our relationship in the Southwest. We also know Monster has the brands that consumers want in the energy drink category.”

Energy drinks are one of the fastest-growing categories in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink industry. Monster is widely recognized as one of the world’s most innovative beverage companies.

The Coca-Cola Co. holds a minority interest in Monster Energy Co.

“Our team in Arizona is enthusiastic about the addition of Monster to our broad portfolio of beverages. This acquisition allows us to utilize the efficiencies of our existing distribution network. It also means the expansion of our warehouse space in Arizona and the additional expenditure of resources in support of this new business,” Pelo said.

Swire Coca-Cola USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages across 13 states. The company’s territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. With more than 6,800 employees, Swire Coca-Cola USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

In 1816, John Swire & Sons began operations in Liverpool, England, as a trading company. In 1866, the company initiated a trade with China and established its first Far East office in Shanghai. From this foothold in the Orient, the family eventually established headquarters in Hong Kong, where parent company Swire Pacific Ltd. has remained to this day.

In 1965, Swire purchased the Coca-Cola bottling franchise in Hong Kong. It has since become the exclusive Coca-Cola bottler in Taiwan and in seven provinces in Mainland China. In 1978, Swire purchased the franchise rights for the Coca-Cola bottler in Salt Lake City, Utah.