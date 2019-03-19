United Fresh Names 2019 Retail Produce Manager Award Honorees

United Fresh Produce Association has named its 25 honorees for the 2019 Retail Produce Manager Awards Program.

The 25 honorees represent supermarket banners, commissaries and independent retail stores from 16 states and two Canadian provinces.

Sponsored by Dole Food Co., based in Westlake Village, California, the program recognizes produce managers who work daily to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. In its 15th year, more than 325 retail produce managers, representing more than 110 different retail banners, have been honored for their contributions to the industry.

“Produce managers are the face of our industry to the consumer. Their creative merchandising and positive approach to customer service directly correlates to the growth of sales and ultimately consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “We are grateful to Dole for once again sponsoring this program and for their partnership in recognizing these 25 deserving honorees. I look forward to celebrating our winners this June in Chicago”

The winners will be honored guests at the United Fresh 2019 convention, June 10-12 in Chicago. In addition to their awards, five Grand Prize recipients will each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

The 2019 Retail Produce Manager Award Winners are:

• Vincente Aguirre, Fort Bliss Commissary, El Paso, Texas

• Gregory Barnufsky Jr., Yokes Fresh Markets, Spokane, Washington

• Mike Burdi, Metro Ontario Inc., Toronto, ON, Canada

• Jerry Clark II, The Fresh Market, Roanoke, Virginia

• Cassandra Crone, North State Grocery, Inc., Auburn, California

• Bobby David, Audubon Market, St. Francisville, Louisiana

• William Denault, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Lenox, Massachusetts

• Elaine Fong, Calgary Co-op, Calgary, AB, Canada

• Baryn Hagood-Lund, Safeway Inc., Everett, Washington

• Heather Hudgins, MOM’s Organic Markets, Whitemarsh, Maryland

• Edward Jette, Big Y Foods, Easton, Massachusettes

• Jason Karaffa, Albrecht’s Sentry Foods, Delafield, Wisconsin

• Robin Manwaring, Tops Friendly Markets, Pulaski, New York

• Greg Miller, Raley’s Family of Fine Stores, Chico, California

• Michael Rowe, Brookshire’s Grocery Company, Bridgeport, Texas

• David Scarlett, Food City/K-VA-T Food Stores, Knoxville, Tennessee

• Martin Sevensky, Weis Markets, Inc., Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

• Michael Sockett, Gelson’s Markets, Valley Village, California

• Jimmy Strickland, Harris Teeter, Fayetteville, North Carolina

• Charles Tavacol, Giant Foods, McLean, Virginia

• Roman Teig, Hy-Vee, Inc., Omaha, Nebraska

• Jason Thompson, Hollywood Markets, Madison Heights, Michigan

• David Thompson, The Kroger Company, Peachtree City, Georgia

• Brittany Woodall, Fred Meyer, Bellevue, Washington

• Patricia Young, Meijer, Springfield, Illinois

“These individuals and the companies that they represent are really putting forward the tremendously positive messages around produce to shoppers every day,” said Johan Linden, president and CEO of Dole Food Co. “All of us, whether growers, processors or distributors—the entire supply chain—would not be as successful without their knowledge and expertise at the store level. The United Fresh Retail Produce Manager Awards program is an opportunity for Dole, and all of us as an industry, to show our appreciation and say thank you.”

The winners were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by retailers and produce suppliers across the industry. Nominations were evaluated on several criteria, including efforts to increase produce consumption through excellence in merchandising, special displays and promotions, community service and commitment to customer satisfaction.