Elmhurst 1925 Debuts Industry’s First Hemp Creamer

Elmhurst 1925, maker of plant-based nut and grain milks in Elma, New York, showcased its hemp creamer at the recent 2019 Natural Products Expo West.

The first hemp creamer on the market, Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer contains real hemp cream, has no added sugar, gums or oils, contains omega-3 ALA fatty acid, and the hemp used make the creamer is grown on Elmhurst’s fields in Western New York.



“Elmhurst 1925 is passionate about leading the plant-based milk category with on-trend innovation, and given the explosive growth of the hemp category, we’re excited to announce the industry’s first hemp creamer,” said Peter Truby, VP of marketing at Elmhurst.

The company also launched Unsweetened Milked Oats at the expo. This plant milk is made with oats, water and salt; free of added gums or oils; contains 20 grams of whole grains; and is stamped by the Whole Grains Council. The plant milk is certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, OU kosher and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan or other emulsifiers. The oats used in Unsweetened Milked Oats are sourced from the Red River Valley of Manitoba, Canada.



The creamer and milked oats are crafted through a hydro-release method using water to separate the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a beverage.



Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multi-generational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son, Henry.

