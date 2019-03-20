Food Lion Feeds Donates $20,000 To Meals On Wheels Programs

Food Lion is donating $20,000 in cash and food to six local Meals on Wheels affiliates operating within its 10-state footprint through Food Lion Feeds.

The donation is part of the Meals on Wheel’s America’s 17th Annual March for Meals campaign.

Also, local Food Lion associates will deliver healthy meals along with other nutritious grocery items, fresh flowers and companionship to area seniors.

“None of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve should face hunger, but seniors in particular, who may face additional health and wellness challenges, should always have access to healthy and nutritious food,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “We’re proud to join with these wonderful local Meals on Wheels organizations and support the work they and their volunteers do every day to ensure our neighbors have the food and companionship they deserve.”

Recently, Food Lion Feeds worked with Senior Resources Inc. to provide meals to 1,000 homebound seniors battling hunger in the greater Columbia, South Carolina, area. Local Food Lion associates worked with Senior Resources to pack and deliver meals. Food Lion Feeds also sponsored Senior Resources’ 5K race on March 9 and donated water and bananas for runners.

Food Lion Feeds is partnering with FeedMore’s Meals on Wheel program in Richmond, Virginia, to provide meals to 900 homebound seniors and disabled neighbors battling hunger in the greater Richmond area. Local Food Lion associates donated food for Meals on Wheels emergency food boxes and delivered the meals and emergency food boxes. Food Lion Feeds also made a $1,500 donation to FeedMore Meals on Wheels.

Food Lion Feeds partnered with Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle, Virginia, to provide meals to help 250 seniors battling hunger in the greater Charlottesville area. Local Food Lion associates donated specially-marked Food Lion Feeds bags of oranges, packed meals and delivered the meals and the oranges. Food Lion Feeds made a $1,500 donation to the organization.

Food Lion Feeds is working with Horry County Council on Aging to provide meals for 400 homebound seniors. Local Food Lion associates will pack 400 grocery bags and then partner with the organization to help deliver the bag of food and a nutritious meal. Food Lion Feeds also will make a $1,500 donation to Horry County Council on Aging.

Food Lion Feeds will partner with the Cumberland County Council on Older Adults Meals on Wheels program in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to provide meals to nearly 400 seniors fighting hunger in Cumberland County. Local Food Lion associates will donate specially-marked Food Lion Feeds bags of oranges and partner with the organization to deliver meals and the oranges. Food Lion Feeds also will make a $1,500 donation to the organization.

Food Lion Feeds will partner with Meals on Wheels Gaston in Belmont, North Carolina, to provide meals to 280 homebound seniors in Gaston County. Local Food Lion associates will donate fresh fruit and partner with the organization to deliver meals and fruit. Food Lion Feeds also will make a $1,500 donation.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020.

Food Lion is based in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.