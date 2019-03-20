Garnier Introduces ‘By Garnier, Naturally’ With Greenhouse Tour

Garnier has a new tagline, “By Garnier, Naturally,” and has launched a Greenhouse Tour to promote its sustainability efforts.

New York-based Garnier is continuing its efforts to reduce plastic usage by committing to 100 percent post-consumer recycled waste for shampoo and conditioner bottles in its Fructis Sleek & Shine collection by the end of 2019.

Currently, Garnier Fructis hair care products are produced in a zero-waste facility, the current packaging contains 50 percent post-consumer recycled waste, and the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine formula uses sustainably sourced Argan Oil from Southwest Morocco.

To promote the new tagline and sustainability efforts, Garnier is on an education-based mobile Greenhouse Tour in select retail locations across the United States. The tour includes product and recycling demonstrations, interactive ingredient experiences, sampling and coupons.

“Garnier’s mission is to develop beauty products that are both good for you and good for the planet,” said Anncy Rowe, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Garnier. “The announcement of our new signature, 100 percent PCR initiative for Fructis Sleek & Shine and the Greenhouse Tour serves as a commitment to our customers that we continue to aspire to bring the highest quality, most efficacious naturally-inspired formulas in the most sustainable quality packaging to the masses at a price point that’s attainable.”

Guests are invited to bring their beauty empties to the Garnier Greenhouse for recycling.

The tour launched March 17 at a CVS in Miami and ends on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, at 10 Hudson Yards in New York City.

The Greenhouse will visit 22 locations at six retailers:

• March 21: Camp Hill, Pennsylvania (Rite Aid Headquarters: 30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, PA, 17011)

• March 24: Cedar Knolls, New Jersey (ShopRite: 178 Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927_

• March 25: Jamesburg, New Jersey (Wakefern Headquarters: 355 Davidson Mill Rd Jamesburg, NJ 08831)

• March 26: Edison, New Jersey (Rite Aid: 10 Lincoln Highway, Edison, NJ 08820)

• March 27: Stamford, Connecticut (CVS: 66 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905)

• March 28: Woonsocket, Rhode Island (CVS Headquarters: 1 CVS Drive, Woonsocket, RI 02895)

• April 2: Grand Rapids, Michigan (Meijer: 5531 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512 and 1997 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI49525)

• April 3: Grand Rapids, Michigan and Grandville, Michigan (Meijer: 315 Wilson Ave Grand Rapids, MI 49544 and 3434 Century Center St SW, Grandville, MI 49418)

• April 8: Austin, Texas (University of Texas, Austin: 1000 E 41st St, Austin, TX 78751 and 1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723)

• April 9: San Marcos, Texas and Schertz, Texas (HEB: 641 E Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX 78666 and 17460 IH 35 N, Schertz, TX78154)

• April 10: San Antonio, Texas (HEB: 20935 US Hwy. 281 N San Antonio, TX 78258)

• April 12: Bentonville, Arkansas (Walmart: 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712)

• April 13: Rogers, Arkansas (Walmart: 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758)

• April 19: Secaucus, New Jersey (Walmart: 400 Park Plaza Dr, Secaucus, NJ 07094)

• April 20: Valley Stream, New York (Walmart: 77 Green Acres Rd S, Valley Stream, NY 11581)

• April 22: New York City, New York (L’Oréal USA Headquarters: 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001)

Nearly half of Americans do not recycle their beauty and personal care products, accounting for one-third of all landfill waste. Garnier has been working with TerraCycle since 2011 to educate people on how to recycle responsibly. Since the partnership inception, the brand has diverted over 11.7 million empties from landfills, providing a comprehensive solution to personal care and beauty packaging waste with its free recycling program for hair care, skin care, and cosmetic product empties.

These empties have been upcycled into materials such as raised garden beds, benches, and picnic tables to build 13 parks, gardens and community spaces nationwide. To kick off the Greenhouse Tour, Garnier built a garden at the University of Miami and will help beautify a garden in New York City in recognition of Earth Day on April 22.

Garnier, a L’Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color.