Giant Food’s Bag Hunger Campaign Hits Fundraising Records

Customers at Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets, headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, generously donated a record-breaking $794,037 to support local hunger relief efforts during the bi-annual Bag Hunger campaign. The company’s signature Bag Hunger Campaign ran from Feb. 24 through March 9, across all 172 Giant and Martin stores.

“At Giant, we believe everyone belongs at the table, and no one should go hungry. We thank our customers for their generosity but also for embracing our mission to fight hunger,” said John Ponnett, SVP of store operations, Giant Food. “The astounding results of this year’s Bag Hunger campaign shows that when we join hands with our customers, we really can change the world for the better.”

Funds raised during the campaign go to more than 100 food pantries across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Major recipient food banks include Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Since 2008, the Bag Hunger fundraising campaigns have raised more than $12.3 million.

“Giant Food Stores has been a wonderful partner to us over the years, regularly committing to raising funds on our behalf and bringing attention to the issue of hunger in Maryland,” said Frank Ducey, Maryland Food Bank Western Branch regional programs director. “We appreciate their efforts and are grateful to their big-hearted customers for their generosity. The donations from this year’s Bag Hunger campaign will go a long way in helping us provide even more nutritious foods to people in need across the state.”

Throughout March, select food banks and pantries will join store associates within stores to celebrate.

Giant Food Stores has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Giant Food Stores is proud to employ more than 30,000 associates. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.