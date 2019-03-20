Heinz Ketchup And Condiments Celebrates 150 Years

Heinz, maker of ketchup and barbecue condiments, is celebrating 150 years of being in business.

In 1869, Henry John (H.J.) Heinz founded the brand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on his quest to do “a common thing uncommonly well.” He did not just want people to taste his products’ quality, but see it, so he used transparent jars—rather than the brown opaque bottles commonly used at the time—to showcase his products.

Heinz became one of the only food manufacturers to support the Pure Food & Drug Act of 1906, which set the precedent for other companies to maintain quality and cleanliness in factories.

By 1906, the company was producing more than five million bottles of tomato ketchup per year. The brand has upheld that commitment to quality, and 150 years later, approximately 650 million bottles of ketchup are sold yearly.

The company kicked off the brand’s 150th anniversary with the debut of Heinz Ketchup Caviar, pearls of ketchup designed to elevate any ketchup lover’s meal.

The celebration will continue throughout the year.

Founded in 1869, Heinz has been a staple in American households. The company is known as the maker of ketchup. The tomato ketchup portfolio now includes varieties to meet every consumer taste, including Organic, Simply and Sweetened only with Honey. The company has continued its commitment to delivering high-quality products by expanding its family of products to include Heinz Yellow Mustard, barbecue sauces and real mayonnaise.

