Hy-Vee Raising Donations To Help Flood Victims In Nebraska, Iowa

Hy-Vee Inc. has partnered with the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa to raise donations for victims of historic flooding in those states.

Hy-Vee customers at all Nebraska and Council Bluffs stores can make donations at the register or customer service counter for flood relief efforts. Hy-Vee will match customer donations up to $50,000. Donations will go to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

“Our mission at Hy-Vee is to help all our communities and our customers, especially in times of crisis,” said Frank Woodward, senior regional VP of Hy-Vee’s western region. “We know many of the communities we serve are facing immediate challenges when it comes to getting supplies, and they’ll face an even longer road recovering from these floods, which is why we want to do everything we can to help.”

Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, already has partnered with the American Red Cross and local emergency management officials to deliver bottled water, food and fuel to areas impacted by flooding.

Hy-Vee stores participating in the checkout donation campaign:

• Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd Street

• Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Drugstore, 757 West Broadway

• Council Bluffs West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 West Broadway

• Council Bluffs Mall of the Bluffs Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Avenue

• Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 East 23rd Street

• Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Avenue

• Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 3rd Avenue

• Lincoln O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O Street

• Lincoln Northern Lights Hy-Vee, 1601 N. 84th Street

• Lincoln Superior Hy-Vee, 5020 N. 27th Street

• Lincoln Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive

• Lincoln 70th & Pioneer Hy-Vee, 7151 Stacy Lane

• Norfolk Hy-Vee East, 120 East Norfolk Avenue

• Norfolk Hy-Vee West, 2107 Taylor Avenue

• Omaha Florence Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th Street

• Omaha Midtown Hy-Vee, 5150 Center Street

• Omaha Stony Brook Hy-Vee, 14591 Stony Brook Boulevard

• Omaha 90th & Center Hy-Vee, 8809 West Center Road

• Omaha Fort Street Hy-Vee, 10808 Fort Street

• Omaha Peony Park Hy-Vee, 7910 Cass Street

• Omaha Applewood Hy-Vee, 9707 Q Street

• Omaha Linden Market Hy-Vee, 747 N. 132nd Street

• Omaha 180th & Q Hy-Vee, 17810 Welch Plaza

• Omaha 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th Street

• Omaha 180th & Pacific Hy-Vee, 1000 S. 178th Street

• Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd Street

• Plattsmouth Hy-Vee, 16418 Westside Drive

• South Sioux City Hy-Vee, 2501 Cornhusker Drive

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores.