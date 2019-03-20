Sabra Names Former Mondelēz Executive Levine CMO

Sabra has appointed Jason Levine as CMO.

Levine joins the White Plains, New York, hummus maker from Mondelēz International, where he served as North America CMO.



Levine will oversee global marketing and communications with responsibilities including driving Sabra’s growth strategy by introducing consumers to new ways of using hummus and developing new offerings in the high growth plant-based food category.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Sabra team at an incredibly dynamic time in the food industry. Consumers are attracted to brands that are in tune with their evolving needs and desires. We are in the midst of a plant-based revolution, and Sabra has been at the center of it. This brand has been delivering feel-good, flavorful foods seemingly before consumers even knew that’s what they wanted. I have always been drawn to iconic, household brands, and Sabra is an iconic brand in a category that is seeing incredible growth. I look forward to working with this talented team as we continue to scale and build a deeper relationship with our consumers, driving growth through plant-based foods,” said Levine.

“Jason is a recognized innovative marketer who has contemporized beloved classic brands, built dynamic new equities and applied successful models to new markets and categories,” said Tomer Harpaz, Sabra CEO. “He is a progressive leader who has elevated the marketing function into a digital-driven, consumer-centric growth powerhouse. Jason joins us at a fantastic time as consumers embrace hummus as a delicious and versatile plant-based food for every day. We’ve put in place a team of leaders ready to challenge conventions and inspire consumers to choose delicious, flavorful foods they feel great about enjoying.”

Levine holds an MBA from Tulane University, AB Freeman School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University. He will be based at in White Plains and will oversee marketing for Sabra and Obela, another joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group that sells dips and spreads outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Sabra hummus is made with chickpeas grown by family farmers in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. Sabra’s products include items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found at retailers nationwide.