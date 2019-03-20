Whole Foods To Open 500th Store, Located In Midtown Atlanta

Whole Foods Market is planning a grand opening celebration in April as the company opens its 500th store in downtown Atlanta.

The 70,000-s.f. multi-level store with four fast-casual dining options and a rooftop bar will serve as the south region flagship location. Whole Foods Market Midtown is located at 22 14th Street NW.

The grand opening celebration will include live music, product sampling and giveaways and will begin at 7 a.m. April 5.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers into this one-of-a-kind Whole Foods Market,” said Abibou N’Diaye, store team leader. “From its extensive selection of responsibly-sourced, local and innovative product offerings, to its four unique dining spaces, to its Atlanta-inspired design elements that capture the spirit of the community, we are confident that this store will offer something for a variety of tastes, preferences, and purposes.”

The store’s dining options will offer exclusive food menus and curated selections of locally sourced beer and wine.

The first 500 customers in line when the doors open at 7 a.m. April 5 will receive a token valid for one Whole Foods Market Midtown canvas tote bag with their purchase.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the first 150 customers in line will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $100. From 9-10 a.m., customers can cycle for a local nonprofit. Spin bikes will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the store, and for every five minutes someone spins, Whole Foods Market will donate $1 to the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Throughout the day, there will be live music and product sampling inside the store, including a meet-the-maker event featuring local suppliers from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Offering a selection of locally sourced options, grab-and-go prepared foods and natural and organic grocery items, all food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s quality standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners.

Special features of the Midtown Atlanta store include a fresh produce department with seasonal fruits and vegetables and selections from regional growers, a meat cutting room featuring full-service butcher services, full-service seafood department, a bakery department offering in-house made and locally-produced artisan breads and a specialty foods section with an extensive selection of cheeses, coffees and chocolates.

The store also will have hot and cold prepared food bars including a salad bar, soup wells, self-serve pizza, sushi, a sandwich station with made-to-order sandwiches, rotisserie chickens, plant-focused grain bowls and seasonally rotating culinary pop-up stations. It will also offer build-your-own avocado toast and lettuce wrap bars, and a skillet bar offering items such as fried chicken, wings and fried fish.

Five percent of the store’s net sales on Thursday, April 18, will be donated to Food Well Alliance, which supports local urban agriculture in Atlanta.

Whole Foods Market Midtown Atlanta will employ approximately 350 full- and part-time team members. This location will be the 12th in the Atlanta metropolitan area.