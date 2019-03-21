B&G Foods’ EVP Of Operations To Retire In December

B&G Foods Inc. has announced that William F. Herbes, EVP of operations, will retire at the end of December 2019. Herbes has served as EVP of operations since joining the Parsippany, New Jersey, company in August, 2009.

Kenneth G. Romanzi, who currently serves as EVP and COO, as previously announced will become the company’s next president and CEO on April 6, 2019.

“Bill has been a very important member of our management team since joining B&G Foods almost 10 years ago,” Romanzi said. “It has been a privilege to work with Bill, and I am delighted that Bill has agreed to remain with B&G Foods through year end and partner with Erich Fritz, our EVP and chief supply chain officer, to continue to evolve our operations to become even more efficient and cost effective.”

President and CEO Robert C. Cantwell said, “Bill has been a tremendous contributor to B&G Foods’ growth over the past 10 years. Since assuming responsibility for our supply chain and manufacturing operations in 2009, our company’s net sales have more than tripled, and our domestic and international sourcing and manufacturing operations and capabilities have greatly expanded. Mr. Herbes has played an integral role in our growth, including through post-M&A integration of numerous manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and co-pack arrangements, including B&G Foods’ two largest manufacturing facilities. Under Bill’s strong leadership, we also successfully established a frozen distribution network following our acquisition of the Green Giant brand and successfully outsourced our shelf-stable distribution network to a third-party logistics provider. Over the years, Bill has also played a key role in our cost savings initiatives. I am very pleased that Bill will continue with B&G Foods through the remainder of 2019 and wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”

B&G Foods and subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute shelf-stable and frozen foods across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.