Cabot Creamery Celebrates Centennial With New Design

The farm families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative in Cabot, Vermont, are celebrating their centennial with new packaging for their cheeses with a modern-rustic feel.



For CEO Ed Townley, the new packaging “reflects the same attention to detail that goes into making our award-winning cheeses and our farmers’ unwavering commitment to quality. As we reach the next century mark, we remain focused on ensuring the next generation of family farmers are able to continue farming.”

During research, customers loved the new design and stated it makes the cheeses stand out on store shelves while staying true to the brand’s heritage and the passion of the farmers who own the co-op.

The company is owned by the dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, a Northeast dairy cooperative. Since the beginning, all profits have gone back to support those farm family owners. What started in a single butter plant in the small town of Cabot, Vermont, in 1919, is now enjoyed by customers in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world.

“A century of quality is truly something to celebrate, and with their new packaging the farmers are ready for the next hundred years,” said Townley.

The co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Cabot is owned by the 800 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the Northeast’s premier dairy cooperative, with farms located throughout New England and upstate New York.



In celebration of the centennial, Cabot asked Historian Eric Singer to help tell the full history of Cabot Creamery Co-operative.