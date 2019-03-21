CBD-Infused Organic Tree Water Available At Vermont Natural Store

Tretap has launched the market’s first ever CBD-infused maple water beverage. The company, which was acquired by Burlington, Vermont’s, original CBD store, Ceres Natural Remedies, is selling the first CBD-beverage flavor, tangerine-turmeric, in all Ceres stores in the state starting today.

“This is a special day for all of us at Ceres Natural Remedies and Tretap. It highlights the collaboration of two Vermont wellness brands focused on consumer choice and access to quality products that benefit the body,” said Aaron Harris, director of sales and distribution for Ceres and founder of Tretap.

Tretap is made in Vermont by seventh-generation family maple growers. The low calorie, sparkling alternative to soda is naturally sweetened with anti-oxidant rich, organic maple syrup. All of the water contained in TreTap beverages is harvested using sustainable forestry practices and infused with organic flavors.

“At the core of our mission at Ceres is the drive to introduce consumers to the power of plants, not simply hemp or cannabis, but the complete herbal apothecary that surrounds us and supports us in our health and wellness goals. The most effective way to incorporate these plant allies into our daily lifestyle is to include them in our diet. Adding these herbs and flowers into this line of Tretap beverages as a flavor component is a reminder to do just that,” said Bridget Conry, director of marketing for the companies.

Single 11.5-oz. cans contain 25mg of hemp-derived CBD and retail for $5.99. They are available at all Ceres Natural Remedies locations.

Tretap is having an online contest to create the next CBD-infused flavor. Customers are invited to cast a vote by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/Q3523NQ.

The flavor profile with the most votes will be announced in April, and one voter will be chosen at random to receive a year’s supply of Tretap beverages along with a selection of Ceres Natural Remedies products. The contest concludes at noon EST on April 1.

Ceres Natural Remedies offers more than 50 brands of extracts, capsules, edibles, pet and body care products made from hemp, which is a natural remedy for stress, pain, anxiety, inflammation and more.

Tretap’s mission is to provide consumers with organic, sustainable beverages that also help generate revenue for local Vermont maple farming families.

