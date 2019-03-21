Funeral Services Planned For John Berberian, Founder Of Jons Market

John Berberian, founder of Jons Market in California, died March 12, 2019, due to a heart attack.

Funeral services are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Mary’s Church, 500 South Central Avenue, Glendale, California. Burial will be at God’s Acre, Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.

A Hokejash (memorial luncheon) will be held at Taglyan Comples, 1201 Vine Street, Los Angeles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home (arathome.org) or Western Prelacy of the Armenian Church (westernprelacy.org).

Mr. Berberian was the co-founder of Jons Marketplace, a family owned supermarket chain with 14 Southern California locations serving Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Glendale, West Hollywood, Winnetka, North Hollywood, Simi Valley, Westminster and Reseda. Since its founding in 1977, Jons has adapted to the changing demographics of the region and successfully competed and grown in the communities it serves.

Mr. Berberian served on the boards of directors of Memorial Health Foundation, Campbell Hall High School and AGBU Manoogian Demirdjian School, and had served as city commissioner for the Department of Transportation for the City of Los Angeles. He also was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Mr. Berberian was first elected to the Unified Grocers Board of Directors in 1991.