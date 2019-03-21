Giant Eagle And Quotient Launch Giant Eagle Advantage Media

Giant Eagle and Quotient Technology have launched Giant Eagle Advantage Media, a digital media platform that allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to better reach Giant Eagle shoppers with more precise digital ads and promotional offers.

Quotient, of Mountain View, California, powers Giant Eagle Advantage Media and is the exclusive partner for executing shopper media programs on GiantEagle.com and off-platform that leverages Giant Eagle customer data. This new digital service benefits shoppers as they will receive more relevant content in the form of digital ad messages and promotional savings to help them find what they need and want.

“Giant Eagle Advantage Media will transform CPGs’ and Giant Eagle’s ability to connect Giant Eagle customers with the best available offers, contextually relevant to them, in the channels and times they prefer,” said Graham Watkins, SVP and general manager, e-commerce of Giant Eagle. “Expanding our partnership with Quotient to now offer a digital media platform that includes advertising is a natural extension of years of working together on digital promotions.”

This new platform provides CPGs numerous digital media solutions that can drive in-store and online sales, support new product launches, build brand loyalty, support shopper themes and amplify in-store events.

“For CPGs wanting to reach Giant Eagle shoppers with the most appropriate message and offer, this new digital platform is a game changer,” said Chad Summe, Quotient’s COO. “As their exclusive digital media partner, Quotient is committed to elevating CPG’s digital marketing strategies through an omni-channel approach and advanced technology all to create sales for CPGs.”

Quotient will work with companies to create digital ads and promotional campaigns, design and execute media, measure the sales impact and leverage shopper data collected through Quotient’s Retailer iQ platform. This Quotient technology platform connects to the company’s point-of-sale system and uses a blend of proprietary purchase data and online behavior data to deliver relevant digital coupons to shoppers at the most ideal time, primarily on their smartphones.

Quotient Technology is a CPG and retail marketing technology provider that delivers digital promotions and ads to shoppers daily. Founded in 1998, the company has offices across the U.S. and internationally in Bangalore, India; Paris; and London.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Giant Eagle is a food, fuel and pharmacy retailer with approximately $8.9 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle has grown to more than 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.