Publix Super Markets recognized 12 managers during the company’s Retail Operations Conference in February. Recipients received Publix’s most prestigious recognitions—the George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award.

The George W. Jenkins Award—named after Publix’s late founder—was presented to one store manager from each of Publix’s five divisions and one support area associate “who perpetuate Publix’s culture by exemplifying leadership and commitment to ensure that we can carry on our founder’s vision for generations to come.”

The 2018 recipients are:

• Store Manager Ester Santillie, McDonough, Georgia;

• Store Manager Steve Payret, Glen Allen, Virginia;

• Store Manager Eddie Guzmán, Deltona, Florida;

• Store Manager Joe Bustamante, Winter Haven, Florida;

• Store Manager Richard Reynolds, Plantation, Florida; and

• Director of Tax and Treasury Chris Mesa, Lakeland, Florida.

The President’s Award was presented to one district manager from each of the company’s five divisions and one support area manager who embody the philosophies and spirit of growth and fairness Publix was founded on. Recipients have proven their dedication to maintaining the dignity, value and employment security of their associates, according to the grocer.

The 2018 recipients are:

• Atlanta Division District Manager Jasmin Ovcina;

• Charlotte Division District Manager Charles Gainer;

• Jacksonville Division District Manager Del Cragin;

• Lakeland Division District Manager Bryan Lanzilotta;

• Miami Division District Manager Jamie Laviolette; and

• Director of I/T Security and Compliance Bernie Kelly.

“Congratulations to these managers. We’re so proud of their accomplishments and contributions to our great company,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “Their leadership will help carry on the legacy of Mr. George for generations to come.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years, and ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s inaugural “Best Big Companies” list.