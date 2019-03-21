Whole Foods To Open Commack, New York, Store On April 3

Whole Foods Market will open a new 45,000-s.f. store at 120 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, New York, on Wednesday, April 3. Opening-day celebrations will include complimentary coffee and pastries at 8 a.m. with the store opening at 9 a.m. The first 200 customers will receive a reusable canvas shopping bag.

“We’re eager to open our doors to the Commack community,” said Lorraine Barker, store team leader. “We look forward to providing our customers with a variety of products to meet all of their needs, while also offering the highest quality service and providing a neighborhood gathering space.”

The store will feature a fresh produce department; an in-house bakery offering a full line of scratch-made breads, rolls and cakes; a full-service butcher department featuring sausage, beef and pork options from local suppliers; a seafood department that will offer locally-sourced smoked salmon and crab cakes; a specialty foods section with a variety of local snack items and an extensive selection of cheeses overseen by an in-store certified cheese professional; a coffee and juice bar; an in-store alkaline water dispenser; a prepared-foods section with hot and cold food bars; a beauty and body care department featuring 10 local suppliers; a selection of beer from local producers; and 142 bins of bulk scoop items, including assorted candy and grind-your-own nut butters.

The Commack store also will feature a fast-casual eatery, which will offer menu items featuring local ingredients and serve a variety of wines and locally brewed beer on tap from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

To celebrate joining the community, 5 percent of the store’s net sales on Wednesday, April 10, will benefit the Association for Mental Health and Awareness in support of the chemical-free garden that provides fruit, vegetables and herbs to a local food pantry, Charlotte’s Table. Additionally, 5 percent of the store’s net sales on Thursday, April 18, will benefit Family Service League, which provides social services to more than 50,000 individuals in need throughout Suffolk County.

The Commack Whole Foods Market will employ approximately 200 full- and part-time team members. Following the grand opening, the store will be open from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market has three additional stores in the greater Long Island area.