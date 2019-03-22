Leverage AI to Enhance Shoppers’ Beef Knowledge & Increase Loyalty, Spending, Trips

Sponsored content

by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

It’s hard to go more than a day in the retail industry without hearing about another artificial intelligence (AI) advancement or partnership. AI is being embraced by retailers, and businesses at large, for a range of business enhancing tactics: everything from optimizing inventory and pricing strategies to predicting shopper behavior. One innovative way brands are using artificial intelligence is to engage with their customers through virtual digital assistants, giving companies the ability to interact with patrons at scale.

It’s no secret that today’s shoppers are looking for more information about their food. According to the 2018 “Power of Meat” study, 83 percent of shoppers only purchase a few cuts of meat, but 42 percent would branch out with more cut knowledge.​ ​Shoppers often don’t have the patience to wait to talk to someone at the meat case, or don’t want to interact with a human at all, but they still want recipes and answers to questions about meat preparation and shelf life. The same study revealed the industry can drive demand, and sales, by teaming up to enhance shoppers’ meat knowledge. With more knowledge, shoppers purchase a greater variety of cuts and increase store loyalty, spending and trips.[i]

Where are shoppers looking for this information? In 2017, the average American adult spent 5.9 hours with digital media, with the majority of that spent on their mobile device.[ii] Additionally, ComScore predicts more than 50 percent of searches will be voice-based[iii] and Voicebot reports more than 40 percent of smart speaker users use them in the kitchen. [iv] Because of this, the Beef Checkoff has invested in developing something, or rather someone, who can educate and entertain shoppers on their favorite devices.

‘Meat’ Chuck Knows Beef

Meet Chuck Knows Beef, the only all-knowing beef expert powered by Google Artificial Intelligence. He has the know-how of a rancher, the skills of a chef…and the sense of humor of, well…a dad. Chuck Knows Beef leverages artificial intelligence technology to answer questions about everything from cuts, to cooking, to recipes. Chuck provides an easy and natural way for shoppers to select the right cut and learn the right way to cook it​.

Chuck Knows Beef is available on Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but you can meet him right now on your mobile device or desktop by visiting ChuckKnowsBeef.com.

Chuck increases shoppers’ meat knowledge, which has the potential to increase your sales

By introducing your shoppers to Chuck, you can help increase their knowledge without increasing your training or labor costs. Market research and search analysis indicate cut information and cooking tips are the most commonly requested beef content and are key drivers of purchase intent.[v]

Additionally, Chuck Knows Beef is prepared to answer questions your shoppers may have about nutrition as well as production topics, such as sustainability and the use of hormones. Chuck has access to all of the expertly sourced content on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to answer questions in these areas.

Learn how to put Chuck’s artificial intelligence to work

Make Chuck a part of your meat team to enhance shopper loyalty and ultimately drive meat case sales. Visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to learn more about Chuck Knows Beef and schedule a time to talk about integrating this powerful artificial intelligence tool into your store, website or app.

