Bashas’ Offers Special Discounts On Fresh Crusty Bread

Bashas’ supermarkets are offering customers special discounts on its fresh-baked bread. It’s one of several promotions currently occurring at Bashas’.

Through March 26, customers can purchase Crusty Bread varieties such as Multi-grain, Poppy Seed, Sesame and Original, for a special discounted price of $1.50 each.

To celebrate National French Bread Day on March 21, Bashas’ Supermarkets offered loaves of its crusty bread for a one-day-only special of $.99 per loaf.

Each loaf of Bashas’ Crusty Bread is baked fresh from scratch in a hands-on process that spans a full 24 hours. Ingredients are measured and mixed by hand, then allowed to sit for 30 minutes while the yeast starts to ferment. Then the dough is cut by hand and weighed to exact proportions for consistent sized loaves. The dough rests for another 30 minutes before entering the roller, a machine that stretches the dough into its familiar log-like shape.

Loaves are nestled on special trays for a night of rest in the cooler. Finally, early the next morning, each loaf spends 40 minutes in the proofer, then steam bakes for about 23 minutes. After a brief cooling period, the loaves are hand-bagged and placed on Bashas’ bakery shelves.

Bashas’ is a family-owned and operated grocer that began in 1932 when brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr. opened the first Bashas’ grocery store.

Over the years, Bashas’ has acquired, developed and expanded into stores and formats, acknowledging Arizona’s population diversity by operating formats such as Bashas’ Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Eddie’s Country Store.

With more than 100 stores across the state, Bashas’ is one of Arizona’s largest employers.

Bashas’ is based in Chandler, Arizona. Bashas’ identifies itself as “your Arizona hometown grocer.” Since the company was founded in 1932, it has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.