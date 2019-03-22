Chase Freedom will offer grocery stores and home improvement stores as new quarterly categories in the spring.

The Wilmington, Delaware, company’s quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases from April 1 through June 30.

“We know our cardmembers are eager to kick off spring with celebrations and new projects,” said B.J. Mahoney, general manager. “This quarter’s categories, grocery stores and home improvement stores, allow cardmembers to always earn on their essentials to take them through the season.”

Starting April 1 through June 30, cardmembers can earn 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

Grocery stores: cardmembers get rewarded with cash back when shopping at grocery stores.

Home Improvement: cardmembers can earn cash back when they spend at home improvement stores.

Chase Freedom is making it easier than ever to activate quarterly categories. Beginning in early April, cardmembers will now be able to activate quarterly categories on the Chase Mobile App through their mobile device.

In addition to the quarterly category offers, the card provides other benefits to customers such as 1 percent cash back on all other purchases, and after $1,500 spent in the quarterly categories rewards that do not expire with no minimum value to redeem and no annual fee.

