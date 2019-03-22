Festival Foods To Open New Store In Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Festival Foods plans to expand its business to Hales Corners, Wisconsin, with the construction of a 67,000-s.f. store set to open this fall.

Festival Foods has purchased a vacant building located at 5600 S. 108th Street. The building previously was home to a Kmart that has since shut its doors. Festival Foods will demolish that structure and build a new one in its place.

The store, which will be Festival Foods’ 34th location in Wisconsin, will offer natural and organic foods, fresh sushi, healthy-choices salad and hot food bars, an extensive deli as well as a scratch bakery, large meat and seafood selection, and catering services. The store will operate 24 hours a day and employ an estimated 250 associates.

Similar to many of the company’s newest stores, the Hales Corners location will feature the latest energy-saving equipment as well as an American Heroes Café, where area veterans and community members alike are invited to gather to meet or share a meal. The store will also offer a Tot Spot, which is Festival Foods’ supervised in-store child care service, as well as a community conference room available for public use and a brat stand to be used for nonprofit fundraisers.

Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said the company is honored to join the Hales Corners business community and added that the new store will exemplify Festival Foods’ continuing commitment to selection, value and service excellence.

“Hales Corners represents a key opportunity to expand our business and to better serve the growing number of our guests throughout the state,” he said. “We are excited about the opportunity to offer area guests value-driven pricing, a wide selection that includes healthy options and a great shopping experience.”

Festival Foods recently announced plans to build a store in Verona in the fall, which will be the company’s 33rd location.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and to providing guests with exceptional service and value. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,500 full- and part-time associates. Festival Foods currently operates 32 full- service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin.