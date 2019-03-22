Gallant And New York City Chef Unveil Homemade Bone Broth

Gallant Brands, owner of The Original Soupman in Eatontown, New Jersey, is teaming up with New York City Chef John Philips of the Mansion Restaurant and Eatery to offer Best Quality Bone Broth.

“All of the soup formulas will benefit from a superior stock and broth,” Philips said. “The legendary flavor profile and awesome spice blends will not change.”

The soup will still keep its popular and iconic taste, but the Best Quality broth will give it an extra nutritional and flavorful kick. The ingredients used in the bone broth are grass-fed beef, organic vegetables and chicken, medicinal mushrooms and wild-caught fish.

Bone broth now will be available to everyone thanks to Original Soupman soups. Some benefits of bone broth are reducing joint inflammation and pain, improving skin quality, reducing cellulite, strengthening the immune system and improving sleep quality.

The Original Soupman was inspired by the Seinfeld episode that made The Soupman a cultural icon.

Today, The Original Soupman enables the freshest soups to be sold across America in Tetra Pak cartons found in the soup aisles at local grocery stores and online.

Franchised restaurants have made fresh soup available through foodservice operations. Fans of The Original Soupman can support the non-profit “Soup For Troops,” a charitable effort that aims to feed needy veterans and their families, offering warm “thank yous” for their service. The purchase of one T-shirt displays support for the cause while feeding 12 veterans and their families.