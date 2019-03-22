Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams are now being distributed at Giant Eagle and Harris Teeter grocery stores and has expanded flavors available at Publix.

Between Giant Eagle’s locations throughout the east coast and midwest, and Harris Teeter’s locations throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic region, the two new partnerships add more than 650 locations to Jeni’s grocery business. The distribution now makes Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s available in 13 states.

“We are so excited to be on the shelf at Giant Eagle and Harris Teeter,” company founder Jeni Britton Bauer said. “I’ve heard from people who first visited our North Market shop in Columbus in the early 2000s and have been ordering our ice cream online ever since because there was no place to find it locally. Now they can literally just walk down the street. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Meanwhile, strong performance at Publix’s 1,250 grocery stores throughout the southeast has earned the company increased shelf space and the room to add new flavors to the mix, including Blackout Chocolate Cake and Fluffernutter Pie, as well as a new line of flavors made without dairy.

Beyond its 34 company-owned scoop shops throughout the United States and one of the largest ice cream shipping businesses in the U.S. via its online shop at jenis.com, Jeni’s ice creams can now be found at more than 3,000 grocery stores.

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and fresh milk from family dairy farms.