The Kraft Heinz recipe website formerly known as Kraft Recipes is now called My Food and Family.

While changing the name, Kraft Heinz also added features such as a product finder that makes it easier to find retailers selling specific items; the ability for consumers to add products — including those needed for an

entire recipe — to online retailer shopping carts; enhanced personalization; faster user experience with fewer ads and integration of 19 Kraft brands.

The Chicago-based company said the new website is more modernized with shoppable recipes that take advantage of Kraft Heinz’s portfolio of brands and products. It is designed to help make mealtime easier and more varied for consumers.

“At its core, My Food and Family is designed to take the stress out of meal prep,” said Ryan Watson, head of media platforms and marketing AI at Kraft Heinz. “Gathering at the table with family and friends is all about sharing an experience. This user-friendly site makes it easier for consumers to do just that through a wide range of content, easy-to-use digital features, and a variety of retailer partnerships. We are excited to see how the new site inspires at-home cooks and chefs alike.”

Kraft Heinz said it will continue to expand its content library of more than 60,000 recipes with those following trends, time-saving kitchen tips, tricks and partnerships with personalities throughout the culinary world. It features such recipes as fluffy marshmallow sheep, Thai zucchini noodles and brownie bottom cookie dough cheesecake bars.

My Food and Family is a digital innovation designed to create more seamless ways for consumers to incorporate the

company’s brands and products into a wide range of eating occasions.

The Kraft Heinz Company has become one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. The company’s portfolio is a diverse mix of historic and emerging brands.